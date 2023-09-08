Rockford police arrest man for Mary’s Market burglary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are looking for a second suspect after a break-in at a Rockford café last month.

Edgar Smith, 21, is charged with burglary. Police say on August 31, two suspects broke into the Mary’s Market on McFarland Road and stole money from a safe.

Rockford police developed Smith as a suspect and arrested him on September 6. He bonded out of the Winnebago County Jail and is expected in court on October 12.

Anyone with information about the second suspect is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.