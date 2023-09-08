Rockford officials warn against prank 911 calls

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford emergency dispatchers are reminding the public that there is nothing funny about making prank 911 calls.

Dispatchers take hundreds of calls each day, including several hangups, mistake and those from those who are trying to get a laugh. When pranksters take to their phones, their calls take away from those in the community who have real emergencies.

“We only have so many people working at any given time,” said Rockford 911 Assistant Shift Supervisor Sally Chance. “We only have so many call takers. And, when the one, or even two call taker is tied up with someone making false calls, that leaves only one or two other people to handle all of the other emergent calls that could be coming in.”

Officials say most prank calls come kids, who are often issued a warning. But when calls become a nuisance, who’s making them can be arrested and charged with making a false 911 report, which is a felony in Illinois.

In either case, misusing 911 is never a good idea.

“We do have tools that we can use, when someone calls 911 and say that they’re at one location but they’re at another location,” Chance said. “We’re able to tell.”

Emergency dispatchers field 183 million calls every years. About one in four is make from a mobile phone.

