Rockford home suffers $15,000 in damages after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department is trying to figure out what caused the outside of an east side Rockford home to catch fire Friday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. September 8 in the 900 block of Peter Avenue. Two people and a dog inside the home are okay.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire within about five minutes of arriving on scene and officials say the interior of the home wasn’t damaged. The exterior of the home has an estimated $15,000 worth of damage.

