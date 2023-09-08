Jury finds Rockford man guilty of sexual assault, aggravated battery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 57-year-old Rockford man will soon learn his fate after a jury convicted him Thursday for crimes committed in June 2022.

Richard Wooten was found guilty of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated battery.

According to investigators, Wooten sexually assaulted and severely beat a woman on June 22, 2022, leaving her on a mattress in an alley near the 1100 block of Third Avenue in Rockford. The woman needed treatment for multiple injuries, including a brain bleed, and was put into a medically-induced coma for several weeks while she recovered.

The day after the attack, detectives questioned Wooten and noticed blood on his shirt. Officers collected a DNA sample from Wooten and the shirt, and results from the Illinois State Police Crime Lab showed the swabs from the shirt matched the woman’s blood. Lab results also matched Wooten’s DNA to a sexual assault kit performed on the victim.

Wooten is scheduled for a status hearing at 11:15 a.m. on September 15. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.