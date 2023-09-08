Jury finds Rockford man guilty of sexual assault, aggravated battery

The jury deliberated for about three hours before returning a verdict.
Richard Wooten, 57, was found guilty by a jury on Sept. 7 of two counts of aggravated criminal...
Richard Wooten, 57, was found guilty by a jury on Sept. 7 of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated battery.(23 WIFR)
By Laura Neuzil
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 57-year-old Rockford man will soon learn his fate after a jury convicted him Thursday for crimes committed in June 2022.

Richard Wooten was found guilty of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated battery.

According to investigators, Wooten sexually assaulted and severely beat a woman on June 22, 2022, leaving her on a mattress in an alley near the 1100 block of Third Avenue in Rockford. The woman needed treatment for multiple injuries, including a brain bleed, and was put into a medically-induced coma for several weeks while she recovered.

The day after the attack, detectives questioned Wooten and noticed blood on his shirt. Officers collected a DNA sample from Wooten and the shirt, and results from the Illinois State Police Crime Lab showed the swabs from the shirt matched the woman’s blood. Lab results also matched Wooten’s DNA to a sexual assault kit performed on the victim.

Wooten is scheduled for a status hearing at 11:15 a.m. on September 15. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Lones, 19, of Rockford is charged with false alarm/complaint to 911.
Rockford teen allegedly called 911 nearly 700 times in a week
Beloit Police ask for help finding 9-year-old
UPDATE: 9-year-old headed home after going missing
Jenn Middlebrooks, left, found her biological son, Logan Rohr, in 2022, after making a post in...
Woman who found biological son through Rockford Facebook group plans to write book
Tara and Jason Dickson's historic Rockford home suffered major damage on March 31 when a...
Rockford storm victims battle insurance company, contractor
Law enforcement highlights the importance of boating safety after a pontoon boat flips over on...
Man hospitalized after boat flips on Rock River

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Durand volleyball continues domination when they visit Orangeville
Cloudy & Cool Today
Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast--9/8/23
Miguel Cardona and 17th District U.S. Representative Eric Sorensen took a tour of Beyer Early...
U.S. Secretary of Education visits Rockford childcare center
Miguel Cardona and 17th District U.S. Representative Eric Sorensen took a tour of Beyer Early...
U.S. Secretary of Education visits Rockford childcare center