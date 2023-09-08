GRAPHIC: Rideshare driver beaten, carjacked by 3 women

Surveillance video shows three women assault a man and steal his car in broad daylight in Chicago. (@CPD1617Scanner)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Shocking video out of Chicago shows three women beating a man and taking his car.

WARNING: Viewers may find the surveillance video disturbing.

Though he only suffered minor injuries in the attack, 61-year-old Danxin Shi is worried about losing income because he is a rideshare driver.

The scene played out at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim had just parked his car outside his apartment in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood when three women assaulted him.

One hits him with what appears to be a pipe.

He can be seen trying to defend himself, but the women eventually get his keys and drive off.

He hopes Chicago police can recover his car.

