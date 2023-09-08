Free tire drop off event to be held in Winnebago County

Registration is required and only for those with Winnebago County addresses.
A tire rests in grass next to a fence (FILE)
A tire rests in grass next to a fence (FILE)(Stephanie Poole)
By Laura Neuzil
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Need to get rid of some old tires you have lying around? The Winnebago County Health Department wants to help.

The health department is planning a free tire drop off event for 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on September 23, 2023.

Registration for the event is required before noon on September 21, 2023. The health department will send out the location of the drop-off site to those who have registered before the event.

Up to 36 tires will be accepted per registration and tires must be de-rimmed and only from passenger vehicles or light trucks. Only one registration per Winnebago County address is allowed.

You can register by filling out the Winnebago County Health Department’s Tire Drop Off Registration form or by calling 815-720-4100.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Lones, 19, of Rockford is charged with false alarm/complaint to 911.
Rockford teen allegedly called 911 nearly 700 times in a week
Beloit Police ask for help finding 9-year-old
UPDATE: 9-year-old headed home after going missing
Jenn Middlebrooks, left, found her biological son, Logan Rohr, in 2022, after making a post in...
Woman who found biological son through Rockford Facebook group plans to write book
Tara and Jason Dickson's historic Rockford home suffered major damage on March 31 when a...
Rockford storm victims battle insurance company, contractor
Law enforcement highlights the importance of boating safety after a pontoon boat flips over on...
Man hospitalized after boat flips on Rock River

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Durand volleyball continues domination when they visit Orangeville
Rockford Fire Department truck (FILE)
Rockford home suffers $15,000 in damages after fire
Richard Wooten, 57, was found guilty by a jury on Sept. 7 of two counts of aggravated criminal...
Jury finds Rockford man guilty of sexual assault, aggravated battery
Cloudy & Cool Today
Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast--9/8/23