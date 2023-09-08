Free tire drop off event to be held in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Need to get rid of some old tires you have lying around? The Winnebago County Health Department wants to help.

The health department is planning a free tire drop off event for 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on September 23, 2023.

Registration for the event is required before noon on September 21, 2023. The health department will send out the location of the drop-off site to those who have registered before the event.

Up to 36 tires will be accepted per registration and tires must be de-rimmed and only from passenger vehicles or light trucks. Only one registration per Winnebago County address is allowed.

You can register by filling out the Winnebago County Health Department’s Tire Drop Off Registration form or by calling 815-720-4100.

