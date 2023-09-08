Bright beautiful weekend before a gloomy Monday for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy skies remain until the early evening keeping us on the cool side today giving us highs in the upper 60s. Once the clouds start to decrease our temperatures join the trend. Lows overnight are in the upper 40s so you might want to grab a second blanket as you head to bed this evening.

Chilly overnight tonight. You might want to sleep with an extra blanket tonight (DJ Baker)

Clouds stay away Saturday as we get plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 70s making for quite a pleasant day. Clear skies remain through the evening allowing our lows to be in the lower 50s.

Clear skies Saturday with a calmer northerly wind (DJ Baker)

Sunday a few fair weather clouds show up during the day but temperatures return to our normal highs in the upper 70s. Clouds continue to build as we head into the evening giving us a rain chance as we head into Monday morning.

This rain chance still has a few uncertainties. A few models have suggested that we will get a half of an inch up to an inch of rain while others give us a tenth of an inch. The main reason for the disparity between the two has been the location of a stationary front. Some models suggest that it will stay over the Stateline Sunday night allowing for prolonged rain while others have the front heading south east of our area before stalling giving us only a little bit of rain.

Rain chances are best Sunday night into Monday morning (DJ Baker)

After this rain chance our high temperatures drop to the upper 60s through next Thursday.

