Woman who found biological son through Rockford Facebook group plans to write book

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman who reconnected with her biological son last year after posting on a Rockford Facebook page is now planning to write a book.

Jen Middlebrooks, who lives in Bloomington, Illinois, connected with her 26-year-old son last September, after asking members of the group, “What’s Happening in Rockford IL” if they knew anything about the Rockord-area family who adopted him.

Middlebrooks’ post received a quick reply, and within hours she was exchanging direct messages with the son she named JayCe.

Now, a year later, Middlebrooks says the book she is planning to chronicle how she found JayCe, who now goes by Logan, and the mental health journey that brought her to that moment.

“Finding JayCe, that whole situation kind of showed me that maybe people would be receptive of my story of basically ‘nothing-ness to something-ness,’” Middlebrooks told 23 News.

Middlebrooks says her son now lives in Washington state where he goes to college. She says they speak often and still plan to reunite in person.

