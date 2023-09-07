Weekend puts a brief pause on fall like temperatures for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shift in our winds has brought us cloud cover and fall like temperatures as today we only get up to the 70 degree mark.

Clouds won’t stick around long as they start to break down as we head into our overnight hours giving us a partly cloudy sky and lows in the mid 50s.

Sunshine returns Friday but the heat does not as highs remain in the lower 70s.

Clouds dissipate Friday giving us more sunshine for the start of the weekend (DJ Baker)

Friday night you might need to grab a jacket if you are headed to high school football as we will be in the upper 50s by the time the game ends. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s with clear skies.

Grab your jacket if your are headed out to watch any football across the Stateline Friday night (DJ Baker)

This weekend temperatures return to the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Next week temperatures are expected to drop back to the upper 60s and low 70s and stay there for the foreseeable future.

Temperatures next week look to be below average and maybe a bit on the cool side (DJ Baker)

