United Way wants to more than double the literacy rate in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Right now, only about one in three children in Winnebago County read at the appropriate grade level according to recent data, something that local leaders plan to change.

“United for Literacy” is the name of the partnership between United Way of Rock River Valley and almost 30 organizations in the area. The goal is to provide collaborative programs and more reading resources to children and families.

“We need a concerted effort from all agencies to provide positive outcomes and raise our current literacy rates in Winnebago County,” said County Chairman, Joe Chiarelli.

Currently, the literacy rate in children in the county sits at about 32%. As the initiative keeps building and more organizations join the fray, United Way wants to raise that rate to 75% by the year 2034.

“We want to create effective, efficient programs, we want to get our metrics right, we want to know that we are moving the needle,” said United Way President, Julie Bosma.

Bosma says her organization provides what she calls ‘spark points’ for each partnering organization, detailing what they could do with their funding.

“We need young kids reading. We need them being read to. We need creative things with libraries, community centers, churches, we need outreach, we need training for volunteers,” she told 23 News.

From there, the partners put their literacy plans into action. Crusader Clinic set up a book vending machine featuring a number of children’s authors, and Patriots Gateway Community Center provided reading resources for families.

“Every single kid that came to our camp over the summer got to go home with a bag of books,” said Patriots Gateway Program Director, Natalie Wooden.

Various organizations, all with one goal in mind: Get. People. Reading.

“It’s not just a Rockford thing, right? It’s a community thing. It’s Harlem, it’s Winnebago County, it’s all of us and we’re all in this together,” said Harlem Superintendent, Terrell Yarbrough.

Bosma also stressed the importance of children having people in their life who can read to them. Saying just giving them books “doesn’t move the needle.” With the goal of more than doubling this literacy rate by 2034, United Way will be looking to recruit more organizations to the cause and raise more money for these programs going forward.

