Rockford teen allegedly called 911 nearly 700 times in a week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford teen was arrested Thursday after Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies say she called 911 hundreds of times within a week.

Theresa Lones, 19, is charged with false alarm/complaint to 911. Deputies say Lones called the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center 694 times between August 31 and September 6, hanging up when a dispatcher would answer.

Investigators tracked the location of the calls to a home on Gleasman Road and recovered the phone they believe Lones used.

“False emergency calls not only waste precious resources, but also jeopardize the safety of those in genuine need of assistance,” Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said in a press release.

According to court records, Lones will make her first appearance in court on October 12.

