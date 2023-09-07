Rockford storm victims battle insurance company, contractor

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford couple who’s still waiting for their home to be repaired after a tornado tore through parts of the city six months ago is now battling with a contractor over what they say is an inflated invoice.

Tara and Jason Dickson say they hired the company to stabilize their Spring Creek Road home on March 31, hours after the EF-1 twister destroyed six pillars in front of the house, shattered several windows and damaged their roof.

The couple says the company gave them an estimate of $2,949. 30, an amount they were ready to pay. However, they say when they received an invoice to submit to their insurance company, it was for a lot more.

“They decided to provide an invoice of $12,500,” Tara said. “We knew that that wouldn’t fly, and we couyldn’t understand why that was so expensive.”

The tornado also destroyed parts of the Dickson’s fence, uprooted several trees and lifted the house off the foundation. To better work with their insurance company, the couple is now working with a public adjuster. They hope to have their pillars replaced by the end of the year.

