Local UAW 1268 places its flag back on the pole for support

Photo of the workers
Photo of the workers(wifr)
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The union flag for United Auto Workers of the Stellantis plant in Belvidere returns after it was removed from the pole, and the UAW is making sure people know they are not giving up.

Local UAW president, Matt Frantzen, says he noticed the flag had been removed from the flag pole. He decided to take immediate action and gather the remaining 120 members of the union to put it back in the sky.

Frantzen says they will showcase their support for one another even as another large lay off of 90 people looms. He says the plant remains under decommission and has moved it’s robots to Mexico and Canada.

“We want the community to know, we’re down we’re not out. We’re still here for the community. We appreciate what the community has done for us. Come on down if you can,” said Frantzen.

A potential peaceful strike will take place Friday, September 15.

