Fall-like temperatures have arrived

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Change is in the air in the Stateline, meteorologically speaking.

After stringing together five straight days of 80°+ temperatures to start September, much cooler and less humid air has returned to northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, and it’s here to stay for the foreseeable future.

Clouds have been dominant all day and night Wednesday, and they’re set to stick around for awhile. In fact, most high-resolution computer model guidance points to Thursday being a gray day from start to finish. Not only will it be cloudy, it’ll also be quite chilly, thanks to a fairly well-established northerly wind. High temperatures Thursday won’t get much above 72°.

Expect a rather gray day on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday appears to be a day of transition, one that begins with cloudiness early in the day, sees partial sunshine emerge around midday, with much more sun to follow as the afternoon progresses. All signs point to skies being completely clear well before Friday night’s high school football games kick off. Temperatures Friday are to reach around 74°.

Plenty of clouds will be around Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Some sunshine may peek out by midday Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More sunshine is expected as the afternoon progresses Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The weekend? Well, that’s a different story, and that’s a good thing. Sunshine is to be abundant both Saturday and Sunday, and temperatures are projected to be exactly where one would expect them to be in early September. The high temperature both Saturday and Sunday is expected to be 78° delightful degrees.

Sunshine will be dominant to start our weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures beyond the weekend are to fall between 70° and 75° through all of next week. Our next rain chance doesn’t arrive until Monday.

