Company removing ‘One Chip Challenge’ from shelves following teen’s death

Chip-maker Paqui is removing the "One Chip Challenge" from stores.
Chip-maker Paqui is removing the "One Chip Challenge" from stores.(WCVB)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The makers of “One Chip Challenge” products, a viral trend involving a single tortilla chip seasoned with some of the world’s hottest peppers, announced Thursday they are pulling the product from shelves following the death of a Massachusetts teenager.

Chip maker Paqui said in a statement posted to its website that although the chip has “clear and prominent labeling highlighting the chip is not for children or anyone sensitive to spicy foods or who has food allergies, is pregnant or has underlying health conditions,” they’ve seen an increase in teens and others not heeding the warnings.

As as result, the company says it is working to pull its product from shelves and is offering refunds.

Paqui did not directly mention the teen’s death in its statement.

Officials say it’s too early to know if eating the chip contributed to the teenager’s death. (WCVB, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)

Harris Wolobah, 14, died on Sept. 1, several hours after his parents said he took the “One Chip Challenge.” His cause of death has not been released, and officials say it’s still too early to know if consuming the chip played a role.

Paqui also removed language from its website daring people to wait as long as possible before eating or drinking after eating the chip. The website also warns customers to seek medical attention if they experience “difficulty breathing, fainting or extended nausea.”

Those who have purchased the product and would like a refund can call 1-866-528-6848.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement highlights the importance of boating safety after a pontoon boat flips over on...
Man hospitalized after boat flips on Rock River
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Police say the man was captured on video trying to enter the church right before the burglary...
Person of interest caught on video in South Beloit church break-in
Brights Zoo in Greene County believes the giraffe is the only spotless giraffe in the world in...
Rare, spotless giraffe gets a special name
FILE - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mike Williams (19) celebrates with teammate Sammy Watkins...
Report: Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams on life support after construction site accident

Latest News

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 sheriff’s department employees dead after apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Eric...
Man charged with aiding Whitmer kidnap plot says scheme didn’t seem serious
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
AI that alters voice and images in political ads will require disclosure on Google and YouTube
FILE - Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Deputy Administrator Michael Whitaker testifies on...
Biden will nominate a former Obama official to run the Federal Aviation Administration