ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy and cool today with highs close to 70 degrees. Down to the middle 50′s tonight. Clearing skies tomorrow with highs in the low 70′s dropping to the upper 40′s Friday night. Upper 70′s both Saturday and Sunday. Upper 60′s beginning of next week.

