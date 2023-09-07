Beloit Police Department asks for help finding missing 9-year-old

Beloit Police ask for help finding 9-year-old
Beloit Police ask for help finding 9-year-old
By Marta Berglund
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A 9-year-old boy out of Beloit went missing Wednesday, according to the Beloit Police Department.

Police ask for help locating him. They say he was last seen in the 1700 block of Morse Avenue Wednesday evening. He was wearing a blue shirt and gray sweat pants, while riding a small blue bicycle.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the dispatch center at 608-757-2244.

