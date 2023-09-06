Wendy’s debuts the Pumpkin Spice Frosty

Wendy’s debuts the Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew.
Wendy’s debuts the Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew.(Hand-out | The Wendy's Company via PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Wendy’s is finally jumping on the pumpkin spice train with a new Frosty.

Starting Sept. 12, Wendy’s will be offering the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty.

According to a news release, the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty merges “the same creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with hints of pumpkin and a blend of warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for a taste of familiar fall flavors in every bite.”

Wendy’s said the Pumpkin Spice Frosty will temporarily replace the Vanilla Frosty. The classic Chocolate Frosty will still be available.

This is the first time the restaurant chain has offered a Pumpkin Spice Frosty. However, Wendy’s is no stranger to seasonal flavors, offering the Strawberry Frosty in the summer and the Peppermint Frosty over the holidays.

The restaurant chain will also be offering Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew coffee. Wendy’s said the drink will use the same syrup from the Pumpkin Spice Frosty and merge it with cold brew and creamer swirled over ice.

The fall menu items will be available for a limited time.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement highlights the importance of boating safety after a pontoon boat flips over on...
Man hospitalized after boat flips on Rock River
N. Central Ave Fire
Rockford storage unit business goes up in flames Tuesday
A tragic start to the Labor Day weekend as six-year-old Christiano “Danny” Morales drowns at...
Family, locals in mourning after child drowns at Pearl Lake
Police identify man shot in Freeport
Police identify man shot in Freeport
A University of Wisconsin - Madison student was brutally attacked Sunday, according to police.
Wisconsin college student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked,’ police say

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson...
Lawsuit contends Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause bars Trump from running again for president
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from...
Prosecutors in Trump’s Georgia election case estimate a trial would take 4 months
Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court,...
Trial opens for Trump White House adviser charged with refusing to cooperate with Jan. 6 Committee
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is interviewed, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Detroit....
UAW chief: Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn’t reached deal as contracts end next week