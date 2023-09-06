UW Health updates Rockford area clinic names

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Several UW Health facilities in the Rockford metro area see new names and signage as part of an organizational naming project.

Current UW Health patients were notified about the changes through MyChart, the online UW Health patient portal.

According to the healthcare organization, this work is part of a facility naming project launched in 2022 that renamed almost 40 facilities.

One of the most recognizable changes launched Aug. 1 when the former SwedishAmerican Regional Cancer Center was renamed UW Health Carbone Cancer Center Rockford.

The change brings the Rockford Center in step with UW Health Carbone Cancer Center in Madison, Wis., named after Dr. Paul P. Carbone, who led the center for almost 20 years.

“This gives the Rockford community more direct access to one of the top cancer centers in the country,” Travis Andersen states, chief executive officer of UW Health in northern Illinois.

Patients can expect operations and appointments to be unaffected by the name changes but will notice the new names on flyers and after-visit summaries.

“Not only will our patients continue to have access to the high quality, compassionate care they expect from us, but they now have the added benefit of easier access to hundreds of clinical trials and experts at a top academic medical center,” he said.

Other clinics and hospitals renamed last month include

SwedishAmerican Medical Center-Belvidere, now UW Health Belvidere Hospital

SwedishAmerican Immediate Care, now UW Health N Mulford Rd Immediate Care

Creekside Medical Center, now UW Health N. Bell School Rd. Medical Center

Stateline Clinic, now UW Health Roscoe Clinic

Valley Clinic, now UW Health Newburg Rd Clinic

Belvidere Clinic, now UW Health Belvidere Clinic

Edgewater Medical Center, now UW Health 2909 N Main St Clinic

More clinic name updates are scheduled for September and October.

