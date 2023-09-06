Storms, some strong, possible overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heat and humidity have taken center stage in the Stateline over the past several days.

Tuesday’s high temperature of 88° marks the fourth straight day in which temperatures topped out at 87° or above, though that streak is almost certain to come to an end on Wednesday.

That’s because there’s a cold front on the move, which will spell the end of the heat and humidity, likely for quite some time.

That may come at a bit of a cost, though, coming in the form of showers and thunderstorms, some of which potentially on the stronger side. Showers and storms have been erupting over central and eastern Iowa Tuesday evening, and are projected by high-resolution computer forecast models to arrive sometime around the midnight hour. They’re not to last long, though. Modeling suggests that showers and storms should be out of here no later that 4:00am Wednesday.

Scattered showers and gusty t-storms are possible overnight into very early Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Because of the inopportune time of the storms arrival, the severe threat is quite low, but it’s not to be entirely ruled out. A few of the stronger storms could produce brief wind gusts, while the hail threat is quite low, and the tornado threat is essentially non-existent.

Storms could be on the stronger side, though the greater risk for severe weather will be well to our northwest and southwest. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Any storms that do become severe would pose a risk for gusty winds. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Though storms will be long gone by the time we wake up Wednesday, clouds are to stick around in the morning, and likely for most of the day. A stray shower can’t be entirely ruled out in the afternoon, though dry hours are to greatly outnumber any wet ones. More importantly, winds are to shift to the south, which will allow temperatures to cool off quite a bit, and humidity to drop considerably. Wednesday’s high temperature is to reach 81°.

Clouds are to remain intact for much of the day Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The clouds are to stick around Thursday, but the wind will shift to a much more northerly direction. That’s to give the day a much more fall-like feel. Highs Thursday will reach the middle 70s underneath the mostly, if not completely cloudy sky.

Thursday will feel more like fall thanks to clouds and northerly winds. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Finally, come Friday, things should turn considerably brighter. Sunshine is to return, though northerly winds will cause temperatures to struggle once again. Our high temperature is to reach just 73° despite the mostly sunny sky expected.

Sunshine finally returns on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday night looks to be just perfect for the football games taking place throughout the area ahead of what promises to be a simply amazing weekend. Mostly sunny skies are on tap for both Saturday and Sunday, with both days featuring identical 78° highs.

