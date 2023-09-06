Sen. Chesney hosts 4th Tele-Town Hall Meeting with Sheriff Caruana
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Sen. Andrew Chesney (R-45) and Winnebago County Sheriff Caruana host a call to 40,000 homes in Illinois’ 45th district as a public forum for residents to ask questions about issues they want to see addressed.
The call will be sent at 6:30 p.m., but those who wish to join the call can dial (833)-589-0764.
Senator Andrew Chesney expects several thousand people to stay on the line to ask questions about the SAFE-T Act, gun legislation and anything else residents wish to ask.
The map below shows which cities are included in IL district 45:
