Rockford schools set to gain more bus drivers in 2023

New school start times will continue throughout the year and more school bus drivers will come to RPS as the year continues.
By Jake Pearson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford schools kicked off the year last Thursday, only to come face to face with a nationwide issue that forced district administration to change class start times for all grades.

This is due to an external busing company, First Student, only providing 12 school bus drivers instead of the agreed upon 65 drivers detailed in the contract agreement.

One mother of a Rockford West Middle School student says she did not receive her daughters bus information until September 5, three days into the school year.

“I actually went to the registration office and the transportation office and left messages with them because they still had nobody to talk to and I think that’s why somebody finally got back to me because I went down there in person.”

Although her daughter goes to a non-residential school... the mother said her bus is scheduled to drop her off at 5:45 p.m., which is an hour and forty minutes after school is let out. Tallying up her time from when she leaves for school and returns, she is gone for more than 11 hours.

RPS Chief Operating Officer Michael Phillips apologizes on behalf of the district and says parents won’t be thrown for a loop again with class start times.

“Our contract with first student is for a year and they will continue to onboard drivers as they can and provide us more drivers throughout the year,” said Phillips. “Our start times will stay the way they are throughout the school year. We appreciate out principals and our teachers making that change as well the commitment that our parents and community members have had to make with that change also.”

School days have been extended for elementary schoolers as a result of the shortage and will start 20 minutes earlier than last year. High school and middle schools will start 5 minutes later than previous years.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

