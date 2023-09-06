Person of interest caught on video in South Beloit church burglary

Police say the man was captured on video trying to enter the church right before the burglary...
Police say the man was captured on video trying to enter the church right before the burglary happened.(South Beloit Police Department Facebook page)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - South Beloit police need the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a church burglary.

The man was caught on surveillance video Sept. 3 trying to enter the church just before it was burglarized.

Anyone with information about the person or the burglary can contact the South Beloit Police Department at 815-389-3491.

23 News has reached out to the South Beloit Police Department and will update the public as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement highlights the importance of boating safety after a pontoon boat flips over on...
Man hospitalized after boat flips on Rock River
A tragic start to the Labor Day weekend as six-year-old Christiano “Danny” Morales drowns at...
Family, locals in mourning after child drowns at Pearl Lake
Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside Rockford home
N. Central Ave Fire
Rockford storage unit business goes up in flames Tuesday
A University of Wisconsin - Madison student was brutally attacked Sunday, according to police.
Wisconsin college student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked,’ police say

Latest News

23 News volunteers at 23 in '23 Habitat For Humanity build
23 News volunteers at 23 in '23 Habitat For Humanity build
PCI Pharma Services open new building in Rockford to help grow more jobs
Rendering of the new facility.
Pharma services expansion promises hundreds of jobs in Rockford
The Rock River Valley Pantry's goal is to collect 3,000 boxes of unopened cereal.
Rock River Valley Pantry kicks off annual cereal drive