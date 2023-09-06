Person of interest caught on video in South Beloit church burglary

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - South Beloit police need the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a church burglary.

The man was caught on surveillance video Sept. 3 trying to enter the church just before it was burglarized.

Anyone with information about the person or the burglary can contact the South Beloit Police Department at 815-389-3491.

23 News has reached out to the South Beloit Police Department and will update the public as information is confirmed.

