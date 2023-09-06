Person of interest caught on video in South Beloit church break-in
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - South Beloit police need the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a recent church break-in.
A person was caught on surveillance video just after 9 p.m. on Sept. 3 trying to open a door at Faith Lutheran Church on Blackhawk Boulevard.
Church staff reported the incident Wednesday afternoon. South Beloit Police Chief Andrew Truman told 23 News that the person broke a window to get inside.
The person appears to be a tall, thin, white, male wearing a t-shirt, long shorts, sneakers and a baseball hat.
Anyone with information about the person or the burglary can contact the South Beloit Police Department at 815-389-3491.
