Person of interest caught on video in South Beloit church break-in

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - South Beloit police need the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a recent church break-in.

A person was caught on surveillance video just after 9 p.m. on Sept. 3 trying to open a door at Faith Lutheran Church on Blackhawk Boulevard.

Church staff reported the incident Wednesday afternoon. South Beloit Police Chief Andrew Truman told 23 News that the person broke a window to get inside.

The person appears to be a tall, thin, white, male wearing a t-shirt, long shorts, sneakers and a baseball hat. 

Anyone with information about the person or the burglary can contact the South Beloit Police Department at 815-389-3491.

