OSF Colleges of Nursing President intent on growing enrollment, job field

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - OSF Colleges of Nursing have a new president at the helm and she’s hitting the ground running.

Dr. Charlene Aaron spent seven years as chancellor at Saint John’s College of Nursing in Springfield, before transitioning into this new role.

“I’m very excited. I like a challenge, I’m working on building the enrollment up, I’ve got some ideas to do that,” she told 23 News.

In her position as chancellor, Aaron helped implement a Licensed Practical Nurse (LNP) to the Bachelor of Science Degree program. This program leads to more nurses who are highly trained and able to work in a number of places, as opposed to the limited options LNPs have.

“It’s proven to be quite popular and it has helped increase the enrollment at my former college,” she said.

However, as well as this streamlined program, Aaron also wants to lure more men to the field. Men like OSF Colleges of Nursing Senior, Josh Roth.

“I just like helping people. My grandma had a laundry list of health issues of health issues growing up and I was around nurses my entire life. So I saw the difference they could make. It was nothing in particular, just being able to make a difference,” Roth said.

According to Roth, in his class of around 40 people, only six are men.

“Nursing in particular is advertised as a female profession. But I think if you advertise it more and get more men into the program just to start will definitely help,” he said.

Both Roth and Dr. Aaron want to help alleviate some of the stereotypes that surround nursing, getting people to realize that nursing isn’t just a profession for women, and helping them understand that it’s a science that compares to other STEM careers.

“We need to be including nursing in the field of STEM education because it really is a science. Nursing is an art and a science,” said Dr. Aaron. “It’s a good fit as a STEM type of profession and that’s what can draw in more men into nursing. And then the other piece is we have some male faculty members and we really need to utilize them as mentors.”

Who knows, maybe Roth will be that mentor, helping other men realize the joys of nursing.

“Even as a student I’ve been able to touch so many lives I feel like and it just gives me the best feeling in the world,” he said.

