ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with a slight chance for a shower or two this afternoon. Highs today in the middle to upper 70′s. Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the middle 50′s. Right at 70 tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies. Sunshine for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70′s.

