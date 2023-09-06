Labor Day iLottery player hits $700K jackpot

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - One online Lucky Day Lotto player just scored a $700,000 payday.

An Illinois online player matched all five numbers in Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were: 8-10-21-36-41.

The Illinois Lottery reported more than 145,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto sold for the drawing, with prizes totaling more than $1 million.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

