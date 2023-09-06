Labor Day iLottery player hits $700K jackpot

The Illinois Lottery reported 145,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto sold for the Sept. 4 drawing,...
The Illinois Lottery reported 145,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto sold for the Sept. 4 drawing, with prizes totaling more than $1 million.(Illinois Lottery)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - One online Lucky Day Lotto player just scored a $700,000 payday.

An Illinois online player matched all five numbers in Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were: 8-10-21-36-41.

The Illinois Lottery reported more than 145,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto sold for the drawing, with prizes totaling more than $1 million.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or text ILGAMB to 833234.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

