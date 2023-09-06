Illinois High School Football Poll: Week 3

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) - The Associated Press has released it’s poll results ahead of week 3 of the high school football season and six stateline teams are in this week’s top ten.

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lincoln-Way East (9) (2-0) 117 1

2. Loyola (3) (2-0) 111 2

3. York (2-0) 96 3

4. Maine South (1-1) 62 5

5. Barrington (2-0) 60 T7

6. Glenbard West (1-1) 44 4

7. O’Fallon (2-0) 43 9

8. Palatine (1-1) 38 T7

9. Chicago (Marist) (1-1) 20 NR

10. Naperville North (1-1) 15 6

Others receiving votes: Huntley 14, Bolingbrook 12, South Elgin 9, Lockport 9, Naperville Central 4, Oswego 3, Gurnee Warren 2, Belleville East 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (11) (2-0) 110 1

2. Chicago (St. Rita) (2-0) 102 2

3. St. Charles North (2-0) 81 4

4. Batavia (1-1) 77 2

5. Hersey (2-0) 72 5

6. Normal Community (2-0) 55 7

7. Edwardsville (2-0) 40 10

8. Brother Rice (1-1) 37 3

9. Quincy (2-0) 33 NR

10. Downers North (2-0) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Bradley-Bourbonnais 13, Hononegah 12, Wheaton North 7, Yorkville 2, Moline 2, Prospect 2, Jacobs 2, Lincoln-Way Central 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (10) (1-1) 109 1

2. Kankakee (1) (2-0) 91 4

3. Lake Zurich (2-0) 86 5

4. Geneva (2-0) 68 6

5. Normal West (2-0) 45 8

6. Libertyville (2-0) 42 9

7. Cary-Grove (2-0) 39 T10

8. Providence (1-1) 33 3

(tie) Niles Notre Dame (2-0) 33 T10

10. Belvidere North (2-0) 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Washington 10, Chatham Glenwood 10, Champaign Centennial 6, Carmel 3, Lemont 2, Deerfield 1, Riverside-Brookfield 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Joliet Catholic (9) (2-0) 107 1

2. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (2) (2-0) 99 2

3. Sycamore (2-0) 87 T3

4. Benet (2-0) 56 9

5. Peoria (1-1) 46 6

6. Chicago (Morgan Park) (1-1) 32 5

7. Metamora (2-0) 31 T10

8. Mundelein (Carmel) (2-0) 27 T10

9. LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (0-2) 24 T3

10. Oak Park (Fenwick) (2-0) 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 20, Antioch 13, Glenbard South 13, Mahomet-Seymour 11, St. Francis Wheaton 11, Mascoutah 2, Highland 2, Marion 1.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (6) (2-0) 105 1

2. IC Catholic (5) (2-0) 98 2

3. Morris (2-0) 81 3

4. Richmond-Burton (2-0) 80 4

5. Rockford Boylan (1-0) 58 5

6. Mt. Zion (2-0) 48 8

7. Wheaton Academy (2-0) 47 7

8. Carterville (2-0) 34 9

9. Murphysboro (0-0) 23 10

10. Geneseo (2-0) 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Rochelle 6, St. Laurence 3, Coal City 2, Johnsburg 1, Normal University 1, Plano 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Byron (10) (2-0) 108 2

2. Williamsville (1) (2-0) 94 4

3. Montini (2-0) 87 5

4. St. Joseph-Ogden (2-0) 70 1

5. Stanford Olympia (2-0) 46 7

6. Princeton (1-1) 44 1

7. Wilmington (1-1) 35 9

8. Tolono Unity (1-1) 34 3

9. Durand-Pecatonica (2-0) 27 NR

10. Reed-Custer (1-1) 11 6

Others receiving votes: Greenville 9, Fairbury Prairie Central 8, Roxana 7, Genoa-Kingston 5, DuQuoin 4, Eureka 3, Stillman Valley 3, Mt. Carmel 3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3, Benton 2, Sullivan 2.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Maroa-Forsyth (11) (2-0) 110 1

2. Downs Tri-Valley (2-0) 91 2

3. Seneca (2-0) 80 4

4. Athens (2-0) 78 3

5. Bloomington Central Catholic (2-0) 59 9

6. Johnston City (2-0) 29 NR

7. El Paso-Gridley (2-0) 23 NR

7. Rockridge (1-1) 23 10

9. Bismarck-Henning (1-1) 21 5

10. Knoxville (2-0) 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Westville 14, Pana 13, Shelbyville 12, Nashville 11, Woodstock Marian 8, Decatur St. Teresa 7, Leo 2, Farmington 2, Trenton Wesclin 1, Momence 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (10) (2-0) 100 1

2. Forreston (2-0) 80 2

3. Althoff Catholic (2-0) 73 4

4. Camp Point Central (2-0) 69 3

5. Greenfield-Northwestern (2-0) 53 5

6. Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (2-0) 31 8

7. Fulton (0-2) 17 6

8. Morrison (2-0) 16 NR

9. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield (2-0) 15 7

(tie) Galena (2-0) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14, Dakota 11, Hope Academy 11, Aurora Christian 10, LeRoy 9, Carrollton 8, Dupo 4, St. Bede 4, Hardin (Calhoun) 4, Winchester West Central 3, Tuscola 2, Ottawa Marquette 1.

