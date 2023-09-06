IceHogs to hold preseason game at Riverview Ice House

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The IceHogs will begin their 25th season in Rockford at a stateline staple as the team announced Wednesday that their first preseason game will be at the Riverview Ice House.

The IceHogs will play the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4th at the Rockford Park District location before a second and final preseason game on October 6 in Des Moines. Capacity will be at approximately 600 seats and season ticket members will have access to an exclusive presale.

The game is a part of a grand re-opening of the venue after a two-year, $9 million renovation. According to a release from the IceHogs, “Improvements made to the facility such as curved glass by the benches and soft caps on the dasherboards were key to making it possible for the IceHogs to utilize the facility in a game setting for the first time.”

Prior to the game, the Rockford Park District will hold a re-opening ceremony at 4 p.m. on game day. After the two preseason games, Rockford opens their season on October 13 against San Jose.

