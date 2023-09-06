Former Sauk Prairie detective makes first court appearance

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) – A former Sauk Prairie police detective who has been charged with resisting or obstructing an officer appeared in court for the first time.

Joel Ludowitz made his initial appearance in a Sauk Co. courtroom on Wednesday where Judge Debra O’Rourke gave him a $500 signature bond and set his pre-trial conference hearing for mid-October.

Ludowitz, 38, resigned from the Sauk Prairie Police Dept. during an “internal investigation,” records show. NBC15 News had requested the information after receiving multiple tips about his seemingly sudden departure from the police force during on January 13 during an alleged controversy.

The resignation came two weeks after a single vehicle car crash in Prairie Du Sac on New Year’s Eve. The Wisconsin State Patrol crash report shows the car involved is owned by Ludowitz. The report shows the Kia hit a curb, bridge rail, traffic sign and a tree, and it was investigated as a hit and run.

Sauk Prairie Officer Paul Deuman is listed as the investigating officer. Documents show he was put on leave from the department three days later. Deuman retired from the police dept. and his last day was June 30, Chief of Police Josh Sherman said.

