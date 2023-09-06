Beloit woman sentenced for drug charge

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A Beloit woman is sentenced Wednesday for a 2021 narcotics conviction.

Dominique Holsten, 35, received two and a half years in federal prison followed by three years of supervision for distributing cocaine.

In a May plea deal with federal prosecutors, Holsten admitted to selling drugs out of her Beloit home after her husband, Depronce Burnett, 44, was arrested in fall 2021 for cocaine and methamphetamine distribution.

Prosecutors say Holsten did so under the direction of her husband until police executed a search warrant, finding more than 900 grams of cocaine and more than 500 grams of methamphetamines along with $87,000 in cash.

Burnett was sentenced Aug. 8 to 11 years for possessing large amounts of drugs for distribution alongside multiple documented drug sales.

