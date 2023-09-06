Aquin, Orangeville boys basketball set to co-op beginning this season

The schools will also co-op in football beginning in 2024
By Michael Tilka
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - With high school basketball set to return in just over two months, a new team will be taking the court this season in the stateline.

According to a release from Aquin schools, Aquin and Orangeville boys basketball will compete as a boys basketball co-op for the next two seasons, starting in 2023-24. Last season Aquin went 4-26 and Orangeville went 3-27.

“We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to come together as a united team and foster a sense of camaraderie between our schools,” Aquin schools said in a relase. “We are also confident that this collaboration will enhance our sports programs and provide our athletes with additional opportunities to compete and grow.”

The two have a history of competing together as the two co-op in softball and are set to co-op in 8-player football beginning in 2024.

