Several Belvidere businesses fail alcohol compliance checks

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Employees at 12 Belvidere businesses recently sold alcohol to minors during compliance checks, according to the Boone County Drug Prevention Coalition (BCDPC).

The August round of checks included 27 bars, restaurants and other businesses licensed to sell alcoholic beverages.

The checks, in place to curb underage consumption, and are done with trained teens under the supervision of officers from multiple law enforcement agencies.

Investigators say 15 clerks successfully followed the law, asking for identification and refusing to sell to underage customers.

Those in violation face fines up to $750 per incident, and businesses face up to $2500 in fines along with suspension or revocation of liquor licensing.

“The purpose of this operation was to ensure that employees of businesses that provide alcohol are making a concerted effort to avoid selling to individuals under the age of 21,” Alyssa Rothmaler said, director of the Boone County Drug Prevention Coalition.

The BCDPC and law enforcement say the community approach is an effective strategy to curb underage drinking.

