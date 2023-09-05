Rockford storage unit business goes up in flames Tuesday

North Central Avenue Fire
North Central Avenue Fire(Tyler Wauchope)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:43 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A large fire ignited at Central Avenue Mini Warehouse & Containers early Tuesday morning.

Around a dozen Rockford Fire Department crews were called to the scene on North Central avenue at around 3:30. There’s no word on what may have caused the fire, but the possibility of flammable liquids made fighting the fire a tedious process.

The Rockford Building Department was also called to the scene.

