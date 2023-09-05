Rockford storage unit business goes up in flames Tuesday
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A large fire ignited at Central Avenue Mini Warehouse & Containers early Tuesday morning.
Around a dozen Rockford Fire Department crews were called to the scene on North Central avenue at around 3:30. There’s no word on what may have caused the fire, but the possibility of flammable liquids made fighting the fire a tedious process.
The Rockford Building Department was also called to the scene.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.