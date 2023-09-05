Rock River Valley Pantry kicks off annual cereal drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Pantry is making a push to feed breakfast to area children in September during its 2023 cereal drive.

There will collection barrels at Rockford Community Bank on Perryville Road in Rockford, and both Valli Produce locations all month. The barrels are collected daily, and cereal is brought to the downtown pantry for distribution.

Rock River Valley Pantry CEO Tabatha Endres-Cruz says there has been a 250-percent increase in the number of children the pantry has served in the last year.

“There are times when their families aren’t getting food from the pantry, there is no other food,” Endres-Cruz said. “So any cereal and any of those donations we can get in to give back to the community are vital.”

The Rock River Valley Pantry is at 421 S. Rockton Avenue, Rockford. It is open for food distribution from 1 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

