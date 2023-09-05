Police name man shot in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of the man shot early Sunday morning is released.

Da Chino Thurman, 22, was one of four people shot just after midnight in the 300 block of E. Pleasant Street.

Investigators say the shooting is gang-related.

The names of the other three men, ages 19 to 23, have not been released.

Freeport police are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact either the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW or through texting at TIP411.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.