Pharma services expansion promises hundreds of jobs in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A bio-medical company plants roots in Rockford that will not only help expand the Forrest City’s carbon footprint, but also bring more jobs to the region.

The 200,000 sq. ft. building is called the “Biologics Center of Excellence.” The company, PCI Pharma Services, says it will provide hundreds of jobs to Rockfordians.

The new facility will be broken up into two buildings. The first will be a logistics center and the second building will house assembling and packaging for medical supplies. The facility will provide oncology treatments, new innovative products such as self-injectable pens for diabetics or autoimmune diseases.

It will also be able to customize medicine for its clients. Justin Schroeder PCI global vice president, says Rockford has always been a city the company envisioned for its growth.

“What we do here in Rockford is actually support life-saving medicines that go to more than 100 countries around the world. So we get a chance to really impact people’s lives with cancer medicines and drugs for HIV and diabetes,” Schroeder explains.

He says the facility will be fully operational by late 2024 with plans of continued growth over the next three to five years.

PCI already has three other businesses in Rockford, but this new one on Linden Road will be its largest.

“We also package materials for clinical studies as well. Investigational drugs that are still in clinical studies to see if ultimately they can be commercialized and help patients around the world,” Schroeder said.

