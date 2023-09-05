Man hospitalized after boat flips in Rock River

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Law enforcement highlights the importance of boating safety after a pontoon boat flips over on the Rock River, trapping the driver underneath.

Shocking video submitted by a 23 News viewer shows the moment Sunday when a pontoon boat hit a tree branch and flipped over in the Rock River. The driver who was trapped under the watercraft survives thanks to the quick actions of bystanders.

“The individual was reportedly under the boat initially,” said Sgt. Philip Wire with the Illinois Conservation Police. “Bystanders came by and were able to pull him out underneath from the boat.”

Wire says the man suffered severe injuries.

“If you’re first going out on a body of water and you haven’t gone out before, make sure that there’s no debris in the water, make sure you’re familiar with it,” he said.

The driver remains in the hospital while investigators figure out the moments before the incident and what chargers, if any, will be filed.

“When you reconstruct the boat, you can see what exactly happened, where it struck something, was there a mechanical malfunction,” Wire said.

Firefighters say there’s a lot of things you can do to stay safe while on a boat. The first one, don’t drink and drive.

“Your judgment and your reaction times definitely decrease after you’ve been drinking,” said Chris Nelson, Rockford Fire Department paramedic. “You may have a false sense of security of what you can do.”

First responders say life jackets are important especially ones that properly fit children.

“A lot of life vests only go around the center,” said Adam Frisbie, Rockford Fire Department paramedic. “You want one that goes in between the legs so it doesn’t pop off if there were an accident.”

Harlem Roscoe Fire Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Rockton Fire Protection District responded to the scene of the boat flip.

