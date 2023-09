ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hot and humid for Tuesday with highs in the low 90′s and feel like temperatures 93 - 96 degrees. Slight chance for quick passing showers and thunderstorms tonight with lows in the low 70′s. Low 80′s tomorrow with a slight chance for an isolated shower by late afternoon. 70′s arrive on Thursday with low humidity. Cool through the weekend.

