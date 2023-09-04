Tamale Fest returns to Rockford

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Are you a fan of Tamales? Cars? Art? Music? Wrestling? Well have no fear, Tamale Fest is here.

In his live interview during our 4 p.m. show, 23 News anchor, Conor Hollingsworth, talks with event hosts Manuel Salgado and Leslie Cervantes about what people can expect from this year’s festivities.

The event will run from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 5909 East State Street in Rockford.

