Storm chances shred our heat and humidity for Rockford

By DJ Baker
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Only 10% of Labor Days have been above 90 degrees for Rockford since 1905. With highs today in the low 90s our overnight remains warm with lows in the mid 70s.

The heat sticks around Tuesday as highs are similar in the low to mid 90s with dew points remaining near 70 degrees.

Humidity drops with a cold front Wednesday
Humidity drops with a cold front Wednesday(DJ Baker)

Tuesday night a disturbance from the Minnesota Wisconsin border enters our area brining in our first chances of rain in two weeks. This won’t bring our lows down much as we will be in the lower 70s.

Disturbance near Wisconsin and Minnesota Tuesday night that gives us a chance for rain
Disturbance near Wisconsin and Minnesota Tuesday night that gives us a chance for rain(DJ Baker)

Wednesday as the morning round of storms move out our winds start to shift to the northwest cools us off as we only get to 80 degrees in the afternoon. The evening brings in a cold front giving us another chance for rain. Most of the storms will stay east of I-39 with only a small chance that these become severe.

Chance for rain Wednesday afternoon through evening mainly east of I-39
Chance for rain Wednesday afternoon through evening mainly east of I-39(DJ Baker)

The rest of the week we stay dry with temperatures barely reaching the mid 70s and extremely low dew points, giving us fall like conditions.

