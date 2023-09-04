Smash Mouth original lead singer Steve Harwell dead at 56

Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is...
Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is in hospice care, according to the band's manager.(Source: CNN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Steve Harwell, who cofounded the band Smash Mouth in 1994, has died at the age of 56, according to news reports.

Harwell was also the longtime singer of the band.

The band’s manager said the 56-year-old was receiving hospice care at his home on Sunday. He did not provide any further details on Harwell’s medical condition.

Harwell left Smash Mouth, best known for their singles “All Star” and “I’m A Believer,” in 2021.

The group has continued to perform with a new vocalist, Zach Goode.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say early Saturday afternoon, life-saving measures were performed on the child once...
Child drowns at Pearl Lake
Crime Scene
One dead, three hurt in Freeport shooting
Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside Rockford home
Two meat markets say Labor Day weekend is always a success.
Local meat markets see increase in customers for Labor Day weekend
Monroe's bond is set at $500,000.
Man pleads guilty to murder of 10-year-old Rockford girl

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in...
Biden celebrates unions and job creation during a Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
FILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a...
UAW’s clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
Bracelets for Life
st. jude's fundraiser
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital