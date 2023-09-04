Smash Mouth original lead singer in hospice care, band manager says

Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is...
Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is in hospice care, according to the band's manager.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Steve Harwell, the co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is in hospice care.

The band’s manager said the 56-year-old is receiving care at his home. He did not provide any further details on Harwell’s medical condition.

Harwell left Smash Mouth, best known for their singles “All Star” and “I’m A Believer,” in 2021.

The group has continued to perform with a new vocalist, Zach Goode.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say early Saturday afternoon, life-saving measures were performed on the child once...
Child drowns at Pearl Lake
Crime Scene Graphic
One dead, three others shot Sunday morning in Freeport
Two meat markets say Labor Day weekend is always a success.
Local meat markets see increase in customers for Labor Day weekend
Monroe's bond is set at $500,000.
Man pleads guilty to murder of 10-year-old Rockford girl
Saturday’s Cars and Coffee roars with participates
Saturday’s Cars and Coffee roars with participants

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24,...
Vice President Kamala Harris to face doubts and dysfunction at Southeast Asia summit
Police believe the 2-year-old boy's family member was preparing to move a utility trailer with...
2-year-old Michigan boy hit, killed by utility trailer
Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside Rockford home
Bob Durling, 69, reunited with Courtney Johnson, a nurse, and first responders with the Gilbert...
Off-duty nurse helps save great-grandfather having heart attack roadside