Sen. Stadelman’s Hoopfest a memorable Labor Day tradition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fifth through eighth-grade basketball players pack the UW Health Sports Factory Monday for a free three-on-three Labor Day basketball tournament.

Hoopstars is organized by Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-34th). He started the event during his first year in office in 2013. Since then it’s become a Labor Day tradition for youth basketball players. Stadelman says his family has a strong basketball background and believes team sports can play a vital role for young athletes.

“What’s really cool about this tournament― (is) looking out across the courts and seeing players from all over the community, every neighborhood. It’s a diverse group of players and I think we need more things like this in Rockford when we have people from throughout the community, different neighborhoods, all playing together. That’s what it’s all about.”

