Sen. Stadelman’s Hoopfest a memorable Labor Day tradition

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fifth through eighth-grade basketball players pack the UW Health Sports Factory Monday for a free three-on-three Labor Day basketball tournament.

Hoopstars is organized by Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-34th). He started the event during his first year in office in 2013. Since then it’s become a Labor Day tradition for youth basketball players. Stadelman says his family has a strong basketball background and believes team sports can play a vital role for young athletes.

“What’s really cool about this tournament― (is) looking out across the courts and seeing players from all over the community, every neighborhood. It’s a diverse group of players and I think we need more things like this in Rockford when we have people from throughout the community, different neighborhoods, all playing together. That’s what it’s all about.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say early Saturday afternoon, life-saving measures were performed on the child once...
Child drowns at Pearl Lake
Crime Scene
One dead, three hurt in Freeport shooting
Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside Rockford home
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Monroe's bond is set at $500,000.
Man pleads guilty to murder of 10-year-old Rockford girl

Latest News

US Cellular introduces 5G wireless in Belvidere
The Rock River Valley Video game convention returns to the area on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the...
Jon St. John to headline gaming convention in Rockford
Hundreds of people filled the streets to watch dozens of floats and participants make their way...
Labor Day parade means more for Rockford middle school cheer team
Fifth through eighth grade boys and girls basketball players pack the UW Health Sports Factory...
Sen. Stadelman’s Hoopfest a memorable Labor Day tradition