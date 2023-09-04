Park Fest returns for its third year on Rockford’s west side

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of residents plus several vendors and food trucks gather in the parking lot of The Park Church in Rockford for the church’s third annual Park Fest.

Event organizers say it’s challenging for people in the community, specifically those who live on Rockford’s west side, to go to the local fairs. This free event offers a county fair like atmosphere on a smaller scale. One person also went home with a 70-inch TV. Senior Pastor Recee Hill says this is an oasis for this side of town to have food fun and entertainment.

“it’s just people just having a fantastic time. You have the pony rides for the children, a petting zoo. We’ve got a carnival ride for them. It’s just an oasis of fun out here today,” says Hill.

