Labor Day parade means more for Rockford middle school cheer team

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of people filled the streets to watch dozens of floats and participants make their way through the city streets for the city’s annual Labor Day Parade.

One of the parade’s participants is the Eisenhower Middle School cheer team. Their head coach says they had a conversation about the holiday in practice the other day and believes it’s important for the cheerleaders to march in the parade to honor the city’s workers.

“We are working for labor. For the people who go out every day, our parents who go out to work every day to help us to be able to do what we are doing today. Labor Day is the people who get up and go to work every day. It’s the people who make our city happen,” Glenda Williams says, head coach.

