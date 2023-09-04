Jon St. John to headline gaming convention in Rockford

The Rock River Valley Video game convention returns to the area on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the...
The Rock River Valley Video game convention returns to the area on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Lyran Society at 1115 4th Ave.(The Gaming Outsider)
By Anthony Ferretti
Sep. 4, 2023
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Video game convention returns to the area on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Lyran Society at 1115 4th Ave.

R2V2 as it’s called starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m. The event will have 30 plus vendors selling video games and a playable video game museum.

The Gaming Outsider is organizing the event. The highlight will be special guest Jon St. John, who is best known as the voice of the character Duke Nukem in the Duke Nukem video game series. He’s also done voices for games like World of Warcraft, Half-Life: Opposing Force, Sonic Adventure, Star Trek: Online and more.

Dairyhaus Owner/Operator Brent Murray will also be on site selling ice cream.

If you’d like to attend, you’ll need to buy a ticket online or at the event.

