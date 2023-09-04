Hundreds visit Vietnam, 9/11 Memorial Wall in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (WIFR) - Veterans, loved ones and supporters from all around the stateline come together to honor the lives lost in the Vietnam War and 9/11 during Labor Day weekend.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is a 3,000-foot-long exhibit that travels nationwide for people to see it. It got to Rock Falls Thursday and since then several local families lined the grounds of the traveling wall with flowers and American Flags to honor those they lost in the war.

“The wall has meant so much to me,’ said John Tuttle, Vietnam War Veteran. “We lost 25 guys in my company when I was over there and they’re all on the wall.”

For Tuttle, the wall means more than just a history lesson.

“The first time I visited the wall, I made a card for each one and I put my hand on their name and said a prayer,” he said.

Tuttle spent a year in Vietnam and spent most of that time in the jungle.

“Most of the time slept on the ground because we were in the field, didn’t change clothes except once every 3 weeks or so because we didn’t have, we didn’t need to,” he said.

Melinda Jones, Rock Falls Tourism director says her favorite part about her city being chosen as a stop for the Traveling Memorial Wall is seeing everyone come together.

“All the veterans and the young people talking, I mean that is really nice when you can see the younger generation and the older generation talking together about the wall and learning all about it,” she said.

Jones hopes the wall will spark interest and curiosity in the younger generation.

“They’re going to go home and they’re going to want to research it and find out why was it so important to be here,” she said.

In addition to the Traveling Memorial Wall, the 144th Army band out of Chicago performed directly across from the wall on Sunday.

“We wanted them to come here and perform a free concert for everybody right before the closing ceremony,” Jones said.

The wall is available for viewing for 24 hours a day at RB and W Park in Rock Falls, but it will be taken down 8 a.m. Monday. The wall’s next stop will be in Pennsylvania starting Sept. 8.

