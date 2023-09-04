Heat, humidity to remain intact Labor Day, beyond

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heat has made its return to the Stateline. For the first time in the month of September, and for the twelfth time in 2023, temperatures reached the 90° mark at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport. Some communities saw temperatures reach as high as 95°.

Thankfully, we had a nice breeze blowing for most, if not all of the day, and humidity has remained on the low side, making this round of heat far more tolerable than some of its predecessors.

However, the humidity is expected to climb over the next 24 hours as winds are to blow out of a more southerly direction. To be clear, we’re not talking about the unbearable humidity of our late August hot spell. But, you’ll definitely feel things turn a bit more sticky over the next day or two.

Our Labor Day is to be a sunny one from start to finish. Temperatures are ticketed for the middle 90s, with heat index values likely closing in on 100°. It’ll be important to apply the sunscreen liberally Monday, and to stay hydrated if you plan on being outdoors for any prolonged duration.

Warm, steamy conditions are likely again on Tuesday as moisture levels continue to rise. That’ll allow a few more clouds to develop, especially in the afternoon hours, which may knock our temperatures down a small notch. However, we’re still likely, if not certain to rise into the lower 90s.

A fast-moving disturbance may send a few showers and storms our way Tuesday night or very early Wednesday morning, though the expectation is that storms would likely be in a weakening state upon arrival. Still, it’s prudent for us to include those slight storm chances in our forecast during that time.

At this point, severe weather does not appear to be a concern.

A cold front’s passage Wednesday may be the driver for another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. These, too, do not figure to be severe.

That figures to be the end of the heat and humidity for the time being. Temperatures and humidity levels are to fall rather quickly in the wake of this frontal passage. Come Thursday, temperatures will be hard pressed to get out of the 70s.

Whatever rain that does come Tuesday and/or Wednesday would be the first to fall in more than two weeks. It should come as no surprise that our year-to-date rainfall deficit is now closing in on six inches, and with no real rain in sight beyond Wednesday, it’s sure to swell quite a bit more over the next week to week and a half.

