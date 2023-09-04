Football Frenzy Play of the Week - Week 2

Sponsored by Midwest Bath Co.
By Gia Lanci
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Week two of high school football has officially concluded and we had players from all across the Stateline show up and show off. Now it’s time to see some of the best showings from week two for our Football Frenzy Top Play of the Week. Every Sunday we highlight the best plays from the weekend and you pick the winner on the homepage of our website, WIFR.

FOOTBALL FRENZY PLUS WEEK 2
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 2

